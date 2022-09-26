Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives $13.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PASG shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 847.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

