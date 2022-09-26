California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) vs. Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Head-To-Head Analysis

California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB – Get Rating) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California Business Bank and Bank7’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get California Business Bank alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bank7 $58.54 million 3.54 $23.16 million $2.75 8.29

Bank7 has higher revenue and earnings than California Business Bank.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

California Business Bank has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank7 has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for California Business Bank and Bank7, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank7 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bank7 has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.35%. Given Bank7’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank7 is more favorable than California Business Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.2% of Bank7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Bank7 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares California Business Bank and Bank7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A Bank7 39.95% 20.11% 1.90%

Summary

Bank7 beats California Business Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Business Bank

(Get Rating)

California Business Bank provides various financial products and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company offers various personal and business deposit products; and business and commercial loans comprising SBA, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans. It also provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, and other services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Bank7

(Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial lending services; consumer lending services to individuals for personal and household purposes comprising secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans. As of March 8, 2022, it operated through a network of twelve full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp.Bank7 Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for California Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.