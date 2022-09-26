Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Receives $25.12 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $33.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XM opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,875 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,216,000 after buying an additional 3,084,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 38.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after buying an additional 1,472,100 shares in the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 0.6% during the first quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC now owns 4,337,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,827,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,286,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,368,000 after buying an additional 798,977 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.