Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBPFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 201 ($2.43) in a report on Monday, July 25th. HSBC cut Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Mitchells & Butlers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of MBPFF opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

