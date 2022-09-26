Analysts Set Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target at $16.25

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several research analysts have commented on LIND shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 0.9 %

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30.

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $90.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,935.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.