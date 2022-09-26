Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives $29.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Core & Main to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $258,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $621,894.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,610.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $258,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,104,537 shares of company stock worth $261,422,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Core & Main Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

