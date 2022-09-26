Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target at $36.22

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.22.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GTBIF shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Green Thumb Industries Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.98.
About Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
