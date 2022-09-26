Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target at $36.22

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTBIF shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.98.

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $254.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

