Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives $44.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €42.00 ($42.86) to €45.50 ($46.43) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

SAXPY stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

