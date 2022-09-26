Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $103.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visteon from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Visteon from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.18.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $113.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visteon has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $140.44.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.67 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.66%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visteon will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Visteon by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Visteon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visteon by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

