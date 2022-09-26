TD Securities Trims Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Target Price to C$18.50

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Sangoma Technologies stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. Sangoma Technologies has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.76 million and a PE ratio of -15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Featured Stories

