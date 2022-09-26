TD Securities Trims Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Target Price to C$18.50

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Sangoma Technologies stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. Sangoma Technologies has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.76 million and a PE ratio of -15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
