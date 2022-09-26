Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €35.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on Zalando in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Zalando Price Performance

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €19.55 ($19.95) on Thursday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($50.88). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.06.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

