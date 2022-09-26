Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

CENTA stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3,349.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,360,000 after acquiring an additional 841,536 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1,823.7% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 438,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,348,000 after acquiring an additional 415,813 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,467,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,232,000 after acquiring an additional 249,979 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 29.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 861,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,121,000 after acquiring an additional 196,177 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $6,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

