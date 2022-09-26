Roth Capital Lowers Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) to Neutral

Roth Capital lowered shares of Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tritium DCFC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.40.
Tritium DCFC Price Performance
Shares of DCFC opened at $3.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. Tritium DCFC has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $19.75.
About Tritium DCFC
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
