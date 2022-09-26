Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

FLGC stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Flora Growth has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $7.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flora Growth by 1,037.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568,273 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Flora Growth by 154.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79,537 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Flora Growth by 88.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

