Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Flora Growth Trading Down 3.5 %
FLGC stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Flora Growth has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $7.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.
