Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 793,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

