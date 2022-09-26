Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ NWFL opened at $26.62 on Monday. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $217.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $44,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,188 shares of company stock valued at $109,035. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Norwood Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

