InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) and Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Head to Head Survey

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) and InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Siebert Financial and InterPrivate III Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

1.5% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.0% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Siebert Financial and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siebert Financial $67.51 million 0.68 $5.06 million $0.02 71.04 InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A

Siebert Financial has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Siebert Financial has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Siebert Financial and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siebert Financial 2.04% 2.20% 0.09% InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A -278.07% -0.32%

Summary

Siebert Financial beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. The company also offers self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends customers a portion of the market value of marginable securities held in the customer's account. In addition, the company provides data technology platform that offers various services, such as email and messaging, market data systems and third party trading systems, business productivity tools, and customer relationship management systems. Further, it offers a Robo-Advisor platform that provides clients with an automated wealth management solution; and various insurance products, such as fixed annuities, personal insurance, property and casualty insurance, natural disaster insurance, and life and disability. The company has 12 branch offices in the United States. Siebert Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry. The company was formerly known as InterPrivate II Financial Holdings Corp. and changed its name to InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. in January 6, 2021. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

