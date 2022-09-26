Head to Head Comparison: Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) versus Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Travelers Companies and Root’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelers Companies $34.82 billion 1.06 $3.66 billion $14.41 10.79 Root $345.40 million 0.35 -$521.10 million ($29.32) -0.29

Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travelers Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

82.4% of Travelers Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Travelers Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Root shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Travelers Companies and Root’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelers Companies 9.97% 13.64% 3.03% Root -115.99% -80.67% -27.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Travelers Companies and Root, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelers Companies 2 10 1 1 2.07 Root 1 4 0 0 1.80

Travelers Companies presently has a consensus target price of $174.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.30%. Root has a consensus target price of $23.29, indicating a potential upside of 173.04%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Root is more favorable than Travelers Companies.

Volatility and Risk

Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Travelers Companies beats Root on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial trucking industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, and program managers. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty coverages and related risk management services through independent agencies and brokers. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners insurance to individuals through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

About Root

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.