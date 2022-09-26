Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) versus Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Head-To-Head Survey

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Elevation Oncology and Candel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevation Oncology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Candel Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Elevation Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 618.52%. Candel Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 245.35%. Given Elevation Oncology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than Candel Therapeutics.

Elevation Oncology has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Candel Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevation Oncology N/A -45.55% -41.75% Candel Therapeutics -29,132.26% -18.07% -11.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Candel Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$32.04 million ($2.54) -0.42 Candel Therapeutics $130,000.00 740.08 -$36.12 million ($0.81) -4.11

Elevation Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Candel Therapeutics. Candel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevation Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Candel Therapeutics beats Elevation Oncology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion. Elevation Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. It also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

