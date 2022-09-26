Reviewing Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Friendly Hills Bancorp and VersaBank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Friendly Hills Bancorp $7.08 million 2.40 $190,000.00 ($0.40) -20.62 VersaBank $75.30 million 2.66 $17.80 million $0.63 11.57

VersaBank has higher revenue and earnings than Friendly Hills Bancorp. Friendly Hills Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Friendly Hills Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A VersaBank 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Friendly Hills Bancorp and VersaBank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of VersaBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Friendly Hills Bancorp and VersaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Friendly Hills Bancorp -9.96% -4.20% -0.28% VersaBank 19.31% 7.20% 0.92%

Summary

VersaBank beats Friendly Hills Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Friendly Hills Bancorp

Friendly Hills Bank is a community bank which was formed to primarily serve the Southern California communities of eastern Los Angeles County and northern Orange County. The Bank was established in 2006 by prominent members of the local community who were seeking an alternative to the larger financial institutions in the area. The Bank is headquartered in Whittier, California, with additional branch offices in Orange, Redlands and Santa Fe Springs, California. For more information on the Bank, please visit www.friendlyhillsbank.com or call 562-947-1920.

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. It also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that involves purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

