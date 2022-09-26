Head to Head Survey: 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) versus XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTNY)

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) and XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTNY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 374Water and XT Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get 374Water alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 374Water $50,000.00 7,575.52 -$3.16 million N/A N/A XT Energy Group $15.27 million 181.92 -$1.36 million N/A N/A

XT Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than 374Water.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 374Water -247.59% -31.37% -29.60% XT Energy Group 2.48% 12.50% 2.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares 374Water and XT Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.5% of 374Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of 374Water shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.0% of XT Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 374Water and XT Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 374Water 0 0 0 0 N/A XT Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

374Water has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XT Energy Group has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XT Energy Group beats 374Water on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 374Water

(Get Rating)

374Water, Inc. focuses on providing a technology that addresses environmental pollution challenges. It develops a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology. The company's AirSCWO systems are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. Its clients include channel partners, such as engineering-procurement and construction companies, technology integrators, waste service providers, operations service providers, and NGOs; and end-users, which include utilities, industrial manufacturing facilities, waste management and environmental remediation companies, agricultural companies, and governmental entities. The company is based in Durham, North Carolina.

About XT Energy Group

(Get Rating)

XT Energy Group, Inc. engages in the production of electricity generation systems that combine the compressed air storage technology with photovoltaic panels of the company. It also utilizes proprietary compressed air energy storage power generation technology that can store energy for other alternative energy sources such as using solar, wind, geothermal, and tidal as raw power to regenerate electricity power without the use of fossil fuels or other chemical methods. The company was founded by Deng Rong Zhou on September 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Xianning, China.

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.