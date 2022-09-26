SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) vs. Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Head to Head Contrast

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Imperial Petroleum's top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEACOR Marine $170.94 million 0.86 $33.14 million ($2.13) -2.60 Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million 2.20 -$3.64 million N/A N/A

SEACOR Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEACOR Marine -29.09% -12.73% -6.19% Imperial Petroleum -8.56% -6.77% -1.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SEACOR Marine and Imperial Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 81 support and specialty vessels, of which 60 were owned or leased-in, 20 were joint-ventured, and 1 was managed on behalf of unaffiliated third parties. It serves integrated oil companies, large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and emerging independent companies, as well as windfarm operations and installation contractors. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

