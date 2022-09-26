Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Receives $254.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,511,112 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META opened at $140.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.05. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $355.15. The firm has a market cap of $377.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.