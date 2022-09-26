Morgan Stanley Cuts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $335.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $392.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177 shares in the company, valued at $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,907 shares of company stock worth $3,164,207. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

