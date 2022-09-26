Brokerages Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) PT at $183.42

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.76.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $89.34 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.93 and its 200-day moving average is $114.24.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $885,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,093,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

