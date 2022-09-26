National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives $48.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

National Retail Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Retail Properties

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Retail Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,831,000 after purchasing an additional 305,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,228,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,843,000 after purchasing an additional 287,695 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,634,000 after purchasing an additional 831,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,100,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,982,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,236,000 after purchasing an additional 739,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading

