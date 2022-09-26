Analysts Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Target Price at $23.60

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTST. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 17.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after buying an additional 151,294 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 36.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 108.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE NTST opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $928.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

