EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVTC. TheStreet downgraded EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Trading Up 0.1 %

EVERTEC stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.95.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.22 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,160 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,582,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,617,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,464,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,201,000 after purchasing an additional 277,034 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.