Analysts Set Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) PT at $193.78

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,843,713,000 after purchasing an additional 166,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,863,000 after purchasing an additional 146,785 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,403 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $149.26 on Friday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.97 and a 200 day moving average of $165.59.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

