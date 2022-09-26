MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $63.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in MaxLinear by 14.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 18.1% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

