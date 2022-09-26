Brokerages Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target at $62.13

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,974 shares of company stock valued at $141,918 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 105.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 122.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 106.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Itron will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

