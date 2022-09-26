Analysts Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) PT at $36.42

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.42.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CSX to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,770,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,620,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

