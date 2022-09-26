Brokerages Set Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Target Price at $82.80

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

Several analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Haemonetics to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $73.74 on Friday. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average is $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,516 shares of company stock worth $4,139,395. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $26,652,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 808.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 335,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 224.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 320,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

