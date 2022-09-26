Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $151.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $83.55 on Friday. Aptiv has a one year low of $81.97 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,195. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Aptiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Aptiv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

