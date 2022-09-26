Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Great Panther Mining from $4.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th.
Great Panther Mining Stock Down 7.8 %
Shares of GPL opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.59.
About Great Panther Mining
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.