Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Great Panther Mining from $4.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Great Panther Mining Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of GPL opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.59.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining ( NYSE:GPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 60.74% and a negative net margin of 36.73%. Analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.