StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
iPower Trading Up 6.6 %
NYSE IPW opened at $0.85 on Friday. iPower has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $5.18.
About iPower
Further Reading
