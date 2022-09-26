Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James cut Allogene Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.62.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

ALLO stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64.

Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 124,571.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $211,820 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Further Reading

