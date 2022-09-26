Robert W. Baird Raises Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target to $43.00

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALBO. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.25.

Albireo Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $367.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.46). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.19% and a negative net margin of 70.79%. The company had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

Further Reading

