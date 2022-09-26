Tigress Financial Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $160.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Tigress Financial from $214.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities cut shares of Airbnb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $101.75 on Friday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.49. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,644 shares of company stock worth $95,196,464 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 368.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 34.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

