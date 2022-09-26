Reviewing NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) & Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) and Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NovelStem International shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Leslie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get NovelStem International alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NovelStem International and Leslie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A Leslie’s 0 3 5 0 2.63

Volatility & Risk

Leslie’s has a consensus target price of $21.22, indicating a potential upside of 57.79%. Given Leslie’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leslie’s is more favorable than NovelStem International.

NovelStem International has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leslie’s has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovelStem International and Leslie’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Leslie’s $1.34 billion 1.83 $126.63 million $0.78 17.24

Leslie’s has higher revenue and earnings than NovelStem International.

Profitability

This table compares NovelStem International and Leslie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A Leslie’s 9.74% -49.59% 15.80%

Summary

Leslie’s beats NovelStem International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovelStem International

(Get Rating)

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards. The company also provides pool maintenance products, including pool closing and opening supplies, filter catridges, chlorine floaters, backwash and vacuum hoses, and cleaning attachments; parts, such as automatic pool cleaner parts, pool filter and pump parts, and pool heater and heat pump parts; and safety, recreational, and fitness-related products. In addition, it provides pool equipment and repair services. The company markets its products through 952 company operated locations in 38 states and e-commerce websites. It serves the residential, professional, and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.