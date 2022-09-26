Comparing MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) & Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intellia Therapeutics and MyMD Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics 1 1 15 0 2.82 MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $118.65, indicating a potential upside of 120.04%. Given Intellia Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Intellia Therapeutics is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Intellia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intellia Therapeutics and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics $33.05 million 124.01 -$267.89 million ($5.35) -10.08 MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 53.47 -$29.89 million ($0.42) -5.29

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intellia Therapeutics. Intellia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MyMD Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intellia Therapeutics and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics -883.17% -40.23% -32.41% MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -77.76% -69.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its ex vivo pipeline includes NTLA-5001 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and proprietary programs focused on developing engineered cell therapies to treat various oncological and autoimmune disorders. In addition, it offers tools comprising of Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. to engineer hematopoietic stem cells for the treatment of sickle cell disease; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to co-develop potential products for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B; Ospedale San Raffaele; and a strategic collaboration with SparingVision SAS to develop novel genomic medicines utilizing CRISPR/Cas9 technology for the treatment of ocular diseases. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression. It is also developing Supera-CBD, a synthetic derivative of cannabidiol for treating chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

