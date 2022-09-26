Contrasting Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics N/A -63.86% -56.03% CRISPR Therapeutics -4,274.02% -27.40% -23.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics $26.91 million 5.24 -$90.87 million ($2.55) -1.07 CRISPR Therapeutics $914.96 million 5.38 $377.66 million ($8.23) -7.67

Risk & Volatility

CRISPR Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Jounce Therapeutics. CRISPR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jounce Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jounce Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics 0 1 5 1 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics 0 7 9 0 2.56

Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 302.93%. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $112.33, indicating a potential upside of 77.86%. Given Jounce Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jounce Therapeutics is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats CRISPR Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jounce Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors. It is also developing JTX-8064, an antibody that binds to leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2, which is a cell surface receptor expressed on macrophages; JTX -1484 for myeloid; and JTX-1811, an anti-CCR8 monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete intra-tumoral T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

