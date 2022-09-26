Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $364.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $406.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 575.14%.

Insider Activity at Alta Equipment Group

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $445,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,967,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,171,004.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $71,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,967,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,171,004.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 83,933 shares of company stock valued at $800,359. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 5,967,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,529,000 after acquiring an additional 329,318 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 831,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 100,709 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 566,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Recommended Stories

