Barclays Cuts Argan (NYSE:AGX) Price Target to €87.00

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €104.00 ($106.12) to €87.00 ($88.78) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AGX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argan from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:AGX opened at $31.96 on Friday. Argan has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $46.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $443.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Argan in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Argan by 390.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Argan in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argan in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Argan in the first quarter valued at $109,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.