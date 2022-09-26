Cowen Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $295.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $340.84.

Accenture Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $259.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 1 year low of $256.20 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Accenture by 153.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 24,082.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 418,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

