Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zalando (ZAL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zalando (FRA: ZAL) recently:

9/23/2022 – Zalando was given a new €35.00 ($35.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/22/2022 – Zalando was given a new €35.00 ($35.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/22/2022 – Zalando was given a new €26.00 ($26.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/21/2022 – Zalando was given a new €33.00 ($33.67) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/15/2022 – Zalando was given a new €35.00 ($35.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/12/2022 – Zalando was given a new €35.00 ($35.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/8/2022 – Zalando was given a new €26.00 ($26.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/7/2022 – Zalando was given a new €34.00 ($34.69) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/7/2022 – Zalando was given a new €28.00 ($28.57) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/24/2022 – Zalando was given a new €48.00 ($48.98) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/18/2022 – Zalando was given a new €48.00 ($48.98) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/5/2022 – Zalando was given a new €35.00 ($35.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/4/2022 – Zalando was given a new €42.00 ($42.86) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/4/2022 – Zalando was given a new €55.00 ($56.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/4/2022 – Zalando was given a new €32.00 ($32.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/4/2022 – Zalando was given a new €40.00 ($40.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/4/2022 – Zalando was given a new €48.00 ($48.98) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/4/2022 – Zalando was given a new €30.00 ($30.61) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/1/2022 – Zalando was given a new €35.00 ($35.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Zalando Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €19.55 ($19.95) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €25.83 and a 200 day moving average of €33.06. Zalando SE has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($50.88).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

