Critical Comparison: Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) vs. Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Sigma Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.50 billion 0.68 -$244.36 million ($0.33) -11.88 Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million ($0.48) -51.46

Sigma Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudbay Minerals. Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudbay Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

66.7% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals -5.38% 6.96% 2.36% Sigma Lithium N/A -37.08% -35.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hudbay Minerals and Sigma Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $10.28, suggesting a potential upside of 162.19%. Sigma Lithium has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.91%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Sigma Lithium.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Sigma Lithium on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.