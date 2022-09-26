Financial Comparison: Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) & Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 6.11% 1.14% 0.72% Community Healthcare Trust 24.01% 4.83% 2.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Community Healthcare Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $39.94 million 6.98 $2.06 million $0.13 114.09 Community Healthcare Trust $90.58 million 9.22 $22.49 million $0.85 39.17

Volatility and Risk

Community Healthcare Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Community Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 715.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 208.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Postal Realty Trust and Community Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.49%. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.17%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Postal Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Postal Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.