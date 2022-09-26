Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) is one of 164 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Navitas Semiconductor to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -55.52% -58.81% -25.12% Navitas Semiconductor Competitors -59.23% -14.73% 0.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million -$152.68 million -5.13 Navitas Semiconductor Competitors $3.70 billion $763.99 million 16.07

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Navitas Semiconductor’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Navitas Semiconductor and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 7 0 2.88 Navitas Semiconductor Competitors 1672 7722 16148 579 2.60

Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $12.57, suggesting a potential upside of 163.55%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 46.01%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor’s competitors have a beta of 1.57, meaning that their average share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor competitors beat Navitas Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

