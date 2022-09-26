Analysts Set Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Target Price at $941.67

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $941.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt upgraded Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Fresnillo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fresnillo has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $13.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

